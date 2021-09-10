Springfield Joins Nationwide Observance Of 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attacks ever on American soil, and numerous observances are being held. Governor JB Pritzker took part in a memorial service at the State Capitol Friday in honor of fallen Illinois firefighters, a ceremony timed to coincide with 9/11 tributes to first responders. On Saturday, Hall’s Harley Davidson will hold the annual Ride to Remember from the dealership on Dirksen Parkway to the firefighters’ memorial at the Statehouse. Meanwhile, Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a traveling educational exhibit from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum featuring images of that day and of some of the museum’s artifacts.www.wnns.com
Comments / 0