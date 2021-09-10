CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

By Angela Stefano
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Nicole Kidman Is Awestruck Watching Keith Urban Perform With Breland + It’s Adorable [Watch]

Nicole Kidman gets to see her husband, Keith Urban, perform all the time, but in a new video posted online, it's clear she still finds it riveting. Urban was one of the many noteworthy country singers who joined together for the Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert held on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was organized and led by country icon Loretta Lynn to raise money for those affected by floods in Waverly, Tenn., and the surrounding areas in August of 2021.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 5 Granger Smith Songs

Granger Smith wears many hats as a father, clothing line visionary and the brains behind his comedic alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Yet for many fans, he's the Texas-born country singer known equally as a love song-crooning Casanova and a carefree country boy. The different facets of Smith's public image have...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Person
Jay Demarcus
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Remember When Sugarland Performed With Bon Jovi?

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles and Bon Jovi collaborated on a No. 1 hit, but the two groups also performed a whole set of songs together during a TV taping in 2005. The pop-country duo and the classic rock band got together at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom in August of 2005 to film an episode of CMT Crossroads for the show's fourth season. At that time Sugarland were one of the fastest-rising acts in country music after the runaway success of their debut album, Twice the Speed of Life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tennessean#Wsmv Tv#Franklin
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy