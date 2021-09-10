Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles and Bon Jovi collaborated on a No. 1 hit, but the two groups also performed a whole set of songs together during a TV taping in 2005. The pop-country duo and the classic rock band got together at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom in August of 2005 to film an episode of CMT Crossroads for the show's fourth season. At that time Sugarland were one of the fastest-rising acts in country music after the runaway success of their debut album, Twice the Speed of Life.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO