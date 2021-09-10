CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

BMI Is a Significant Predictor for Survival in mCRPC

By Jason Harris
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Obese men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have better disease-specific and overall survival than overweight or normal weight patients. Obese men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) have better disease-specific and overall survival (OS) than overweight or normal weight patients, according to results from an analysis of three phase 3 clinical trials that were presented during the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.1.

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Imfinzi Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Phase 3 Trial for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Results from POSEIDON, a randomized open label, phase 3 trial, showed that patients administered 5 cycles of tremelimumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy over 16 weeks experienced a 23% reduction in the risk of death compared with various chemotherapy options. AstraZeneca’s durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant...
CANCER
onclive.com

Initial Guideline Development Showcases Future Directions in Ultra-Rare Sarcoma Subtype

As part of a global consensus meeting, experts from several disciplines convened to define evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of patients with primary and metastatic epithelioid hemangioendothelioma with locoregional and systemic therapies, as well as palliative care. As part of a global consensus meeting, experts from several disciplines convened to...
CANCER
onclive.com

Masitinib Plus Docetaxel Produces PFS Benefit in mCRPC With Low Metastatic Involvement

The investigational small molecule masitinib plus docetaxel resulted in a statistically significant 21% reduction in the risk of progression or death compared with placebo plus docetaxel in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and baseline alkaline phosphatase levels of 250 IU/mL or less. The investigational small molecule masitinib plus docetaxel...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Sborov on the Toxicities Associated With Novel Therapies in Multiple Myeloma

Douglas W. Sborov, MD, MS, discusses the toxicities associated with novel therapies in multiple myeloma. Douglas W. Sborov, MD, MS, assistant professor, Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine; director, Multiple Myeloma Program and Division of Hematology Biorepository; member, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) Experimental Therapeutics Program; physician leader, Multiple Myeloma/Bone Marrow Transplant arm, HCI Clinical Trials Office; and member, HCI Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, Huntsman Translational Scholar, University of Utah Health, discusses the toxicities associated with novel therapies in multiple myeloma.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Bmi#Obese#Md#Mainsal#Os#Ecog#Ci#Iii#Petrylak Dp#Vogelzang Nj#Budnik N
onclive.com

Dr. Wang on the Significance of p53 Mutations in MCL

Michael Wang, MD, discusses the significance of p53 mutations in mantle cell lymphoma. Michael Wang, MD, professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, founding and current director, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Program of Excellence, professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the significance of p53 mutations in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Shah on the Current State of Cellular Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses the current state of cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD, a hematologist, oncologist, associate professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the current state of cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Cellular...
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Maintains OS Benefit Across Subgroups in Unresectable Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

The frontline combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab continued to demonstrate improved overall survival across subgroups compared with standard chemotherapy at 3 years in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. The frontline combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) continued to demonstrate improved overall survival (OS) across subgroups compared with standard...
CANCER
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Chemo Approaches EU Approval for Select HER2– Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, GEJ, or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine and platinum-containing chemotherapy as frontline treatment for adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, or esophageal adenocarcinoma with a PD-L1 combined positive score of 5 or higher.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
onclive.com

Relatlimab/Nivolumab Improves TFI and PFS2 in Frontline Advanced Melanoma

The addition of relatlimab to nivolumab prolonged benefit beyond initial treatment and first progression and reduced the risk of progression or death after the next line of systemic therapy vs nivolumab alone in previously untreated patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma. The addition of relatlimab to nivolumab (Opdivo) prolonged benefit...
CANCER
onclive.com

Daily Poziotinib Shows Promise in Untreated HER2 Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC

Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median tumor reduction of 35% in patients with treatment-naïve non–small cell lung cancer harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations, according to findings from cohort 4 of the ongoing phase 2 ZENITH20 trial. Poziotinib, administered once daily at 16 mg, induced a median...
CANCER
Nature.com

Cytokeratin 7 expression as a predictor of an unfavorable prognosis in colorectal carcinoma

Colorectal carcinoma (CRC) is associated with significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Cytokeratins (CKs) are widely expressed in various types of carcinomas, whereas in CRC it is usually CK7 − and CK20 + . A subset of CRCs is CK7 + . This study aims to determine the prevalence of CK7 expression in CRC and its impact on overall survival. We analyzed 300 randomly selected surgically treated CRC cases using paraffin embedded tumor tissue samples and evaluated CK7 and CK20 expression using the tissue microarray method. Tumors with positivity > 10% and > 25% of tumor cells were considered CK7 and CK20 positive, respectively. Expression of both CKs and several clinical-pathological variables (stage, grade, laterality, mismatch-repair/MMR status) were evaluated using patient follow up data (Kaplan–Meier analysis of cancer-specific survival (CSS)). Significant results include shorter CSS (restricted mean 4.98 vs. 7.74 years, P = 0.007) and 5-year survival (29.4% vs. 64.6%, P = 0.0221) in CK7 + tumors compared to CK7 − tumors, respectively; without significant association with grade, stage or right-sided location. These results were significant in a multivariate analysis. CK20 + tumors are more frequently MMR-proficient and left-sided. MMR-deficient tumors are more frequently right-sided and had longer survival. CK7 expression, right-sided location (rmean CSS 6.83 vs. 8.0 years, P = 0.043), MMR-proficiency (rmean CSS 7.41 vs. 9.32 years, P = 0.012), and UICC stages III + IV (rmean CSS 6.03 vs. 8.92 years, P < 0.001) of the tumor correlated with negative prognostic outcomes, whereas the most significant results concern stage and CK7 positivity. The result concerning negative prognostic role of CK7 differs from those obtained by several previous studies focused on this topic.
CANCER
onclive.com

mCSPC: Applying New Data into Clinical Practice

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, MPH, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Phillip Koo, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP, Weill Cornell Medicine, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. Recommendations for integrating treatment advances in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer into everyday practice. Alicia...
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Approves Cabozantinib for Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

The FDA has approved cabozantinib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer that has progressed after prior VEGF-targeted therapy and who are radioactive iodine–refractory or ineligible. The FDA has approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx) for the treatment of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Prevalence, predictors, and outcomes of both true- and pseudo-resistant hypertension in the action to control cardiovascular risk in diabetes trial: a cohort study

Resistant hypertension (RH) has been poorly studied due to the difficulty in distinguishing it from nonadherence—the exclusion of which is necessary to accurately diagnose RH. Therefore, little is known about the prevalence, predictors, and outcomes of true RH. We evaluated 1838 patients from the standard blood pressure (BP) arm of the Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes Trial. We classified patients into three groups: “true RH”, “pseudo-RH” (i.e., patients with BP levels that would classify them as RH but who were non-adherent), and “other” (i.e., those who could not be classified as having “true RH” or “pseudo-RH”). We examined predictors of true and pseudo-RH and the relationship between true RH and the composite outcome of nonfatal MI, nonfatal stroke, or cardiovascular death. Among 1838 participants with complete information, 489 (26.6%) met the definition of true RH, and 94 (16.1%) RH patients had “pseudo-RH” on ≥1 visit over the first 12 months. Predictors of RH included: baseline SBP ≥ 160 mmHg (OR = 8.79; 95% CI: 5.70–13.68) and baseline SBP between 140–159 (OR = 2.91; 95% CI: 2.13–4.00) compared to SBP < 140, additional baseline BP medication (OR = 3.40; 95% CI: 2.83–4.11), macroalbuminuria (OR = 2.35; 95% CI: 1.50–3.67), CKD (OR = 1.53; 95% CI: 0.99–2.33), history of stroke (OR = 1.73; 95% CI: 1.04–2.82), and black race (OR = 1.39; 95% CI: 1.02–1.88); the cross-validated C-statistic was 0.80. “True RH” patients had a 65% increased hazard in composite outcome (HR = 1.65; 95% CI: 1.13–2.42). In conclusion, the majority of patients classified as having RH had “true RH,” which was more common among those who are black, have macroalbuminuria, CKD, stroke, higher baseline SBP, and are taking more baseline antihypertensives. These patients are at increased risk for cardiovascular and mortality events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Osimertinib/Bevacizumab Combo Does Not Improve PFS in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC

The combination of osimertinib and bevacizumab did not produce a superior progression-free survival benefit vs osimertinib alone in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer harboring an EGFR mutation. The combination of osimertinib (Tagrisso) and bevacizumab (Avastin) did not produce a superior progression-free survival (PFS) benefit vs osimertinib alone in...
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Combo May Improve PSA Response Regardless of HRR Mutation Status in mCRPC

Pembrolizumab plus olaparib may improve prostate-specific antigen response rate in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer regardless of homologous recombination repair mutation status. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) may improve prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response rate in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) regardless of homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutation...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Rose on the Results of the BEAVER Trial in Non-V600E BRAF-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors

April Rose, MD, discusses the efficacy results of the ongoing phase 2 BEAVER trial in non-V600E BRAF-mutant advanced solid tumors. April Rose, MD, assistant professor of oncology, Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology, McGill University, discusses the efficacy results of the ongoing phase 2 BEAVER trial (NCT03839342) in non-V600E BRAF-mutant advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Neoadjuvant Triplet Shows Preliminary Promise in Resectable Pleural Mesothelioma

Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab, followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma. Neoadjuvant treatment with cisplatin/pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq), followed by maintenance atezolizumab, demonstrated early efficacy with acceptable safety in patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma, according to data from an...
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Induces RFS Benefit in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

Adjuvant pembrolizumab led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma. Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a significant reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared with placebo in patients with resected, high-risk stage II melanoma, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836) that were presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
CANCER
The Trussville Tribune

Butterfly release benefit planned to fight ovarian cancer

Hannah Caver, for the Tribune BIRMINGHAM —The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Inaugural Together in Teal Butterfly Release will take place at Vulcan Park on Sunday, September 19, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to honor the women whose lives have been impacted by ovarian cancer Just like the flutter of a butterfly’s wings, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy