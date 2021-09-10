CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Regular Exercise May Lower Risk of Developing Anxiety by Almost 60%

Neuroscience News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Those who exercise regularly may lower their risk of developing anxiety by 60%, researchers report. A quick online search for ways to improve our mental health will often come up with a myriad of different results. However, one of the most common suggestions put forward as a step to achieving wellness – and preventing future issues – is doing some physical exercise, whether it be a walk or playing a team sport.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Intensity#Anxiety Disorders#Physical Exercise#Lund University
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Exercise Benefits: Physical Activity During Pregnancy May Improve Babies' Lungs

Exercising during pregnancy may have excellent benefits for both the mother and the baby. Researchers found that working out while expecting can benefit babies' lung function. For their study, presented Sunday at the virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress, the researchers had a closer look at the lung function of 814 babies, the European Lung Foundation (ELF) noted in a news release.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
runningmagazine.ca

Study: regular exercise during pregnancy can reduce complications

There is a large body of research to show that exercising during pregnancy provides a list of benefits to both the mother and the growing baby. Despite this, thousands of women are told by their doctors they shouldn’t exercise because of certain “contraindications.” Recently a group of researchers argued that these recommendations were not based on evidence, but simply on the opinion of the doctor, and sought to investigate how exercising actually affects these women. The verdict? In most cases, physical activity should not be restricted.
FITNESS
Neuroscience News

Eating Peanuts May Lower Risk of Ischemic Stroke and Cardiovascular Disease

Summary: A study conducted on Japanese men and women found peanut consumption decreased the risk of cardiovascular disease and ischemic stroke. Asian men and women living in Japan who ate peanuts (on average 4-5 peanuts/day) had a lower risk of having an ischemic stroke or a cardiovascular disease event compared to those who did not eat peanuts, according to new research published today in Stroke.
CANCER
earth.com

Vegetarian diet lowers the risk and severity of COVID-19

Scientists have found that people whose diets are based on healthy vegetarian foods have a reduced risk of COVID-19 and a lower probability of experiencing serious symptoms. The study, which was conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), investigated the correlation between diet and the risk and severity of COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Eating more plant-based foods may lower COVID-19 infection risk

BOSTON, Mass. — New research out of Boston reports consuming more healthy plant-based foods may lower both the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the possibility of severe symptoms upon infection. While doctors say metabolic conditions including obesity and type 2 diabetes can put an individual at greater risk of severe COVID-19 complications, this work is among the first to add diet into the equation.
BOSTON, MA
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harvard Health

Diet may affect risk and severity of COVID-19

Although metabolic conditions such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes have been linked to an increased risk of COVID-19, as well as an increased risk of experiencing serious symptoms once infected, the impact of diet on these risks is unknown. In a recent study led by researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in Gut, people whose diets were based on healthy plant-based foods had lower risks on both counts. The beneficial effects of diet on COVID-19 risk seemed especially relevant in individuals living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Taking 7,000 steps or more a day may lower mortality risk

One way to measure physical activity is to look at the number of steps a person takes each day. New research suggests that people who take 7,000 steps or more each day may have a lower mortality risk than those who take fewer steps. Lifestyle recommendations from public health officials...
FITNESS
SPY

5 Lower Back Exercises To Help Build Strength and Prevent Injuries

If you’ve ever bent over to pick something up and felt a stabbing pain in your lower back, don’t worry — you’re not a grandpa yet, and you’re most definitely not alone. Millions of adults suffer from chronic lower back pain, and while some injuries are more serious than others (more on the incredibly complex structure of the back later), back pain is never fun to deal with, as it can inhibit even the simplest of daily tasks. After all, your lower back helps to stabilize and rotate your entire body, so it’s critical to take good care of it,...
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

Which Exercises to Avoid With Lower Back Pain?

Pain in the lower back is one of the most common causes of chronic pain in adults. Having this pain makes it very difficult for a person to carry out their day-to-day activities, especially when bending or sitting. Despite the common belief of resting to help alleviate pain, research and...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy