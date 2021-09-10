Regular Exercise May Lower Risk of Developing Anxiety by Almost 60%
Summary: Those who exercise regularly may lower their risk of developing anxiety by 60%, researchers report. A quick online search for ways to improve our mental health will often come up with a myriad of different results. However, one of the most common suggestions put forward as a step to achieving wellness – and preventing future issues – is doing some physical exercise, whether it be a walk or playing a team sport.neurosciencenews.com
Comments / 0