Markets brace for hot consumer inflation report in the week ahead

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the CPI is hotter than expected, strategists say it could be a catalyst to move the Fed to consider tapering back its bond purchases sooner rather than later. There is also a key retail sales report, which is expected to show a slowdown in spending, and that could trigger more worries about the twin threats of a slower economy while inflation picks up.

