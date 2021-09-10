Alert: Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits to be Closed Sunday for Triathlon

Heads-up if you plan on traveling around Atlantic County on Sunday, September 12th -- the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon may impact your driving. The Atlantic City Police Department says the swimming part of the event will take place in the bay off of Bader Field, the run will happen on the boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and the cycling portion will happen throughout Atlantic County. As a result, many roads in Atlantic City and Atlantic County will be impacted.