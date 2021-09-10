CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits to be Closed Sunday for Triathlon

By Chris Coleman
 8 days ago
Heads-up if you plan on traveling around Atlantic County on Sunday, September 12th -- the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon may impact your driving. The Atlantic City Police Department says the swimming part of the event will take place in the bay off of Bader Field, the run will happen on the boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and the cycling portion will happen throughout Atlantic County. As a result, many roads in Atlantic City and Atlantic County will be impacted.

COVID-19 Outbreak Flares Up At 6 NJ Schools Including Two in Atlantic County

COVID-19 just won't go away. Cases have been rising thanks to the Delta variant which has caused concerns again especially now that school is back in session. According to a report from NJ.com, 6 schools in the Garden State including two in Atlantic County and one in Cumberland, Morris, Monmouth, and Union counties have experienced a Covid outbreak affecting teachers, students, and staff.
