Click here to read the full article. LONDON — When Belma Gaudio opened the doors to the independent boutique Koibird in 2018, she was looking to bring humor, fun and the joy of discovery back into retail. She did just that: Koibird became a buzzy destination for its edits of up-and-coming designers, kooky (in the best way possible) fashion, and out-there seasonal transformations. It was London’s answer to the gap left by the closure of Colette in Paris.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO