Sharon Kennedy: An obligation to junk mail
Recently I was talking with a writer friend, Jill Brumwell. Many readers will know Jill from her stories about Drummond Island. She’s one of those gals who has the innate ability to make people laugh without even trying. She cracks me up with some of the things she says. When she told me she had a stack of junk mail catalogs she felt obligated to read, I laughed out loud. I knew exactly what she meant, but I never thought of it as an “obligation.”www.sooeveningnews.com
Comments / 0