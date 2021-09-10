CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Fritzler Farm Announces 9/11 Design for Corn Maze to Honor Fallen

By Dave Jensen
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A sure sign that the fall season is here is when you hear that Fritzler Farm Park has announced their corn maze design for the year. This year's patriotic design is to honor the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, an organization that, thus far, has provided 450 mortgage-free homes to first responders, veterans, and their families with financial hardships, in addition to raising over $250 million; it's an organization close to Fritzler Farm Park's owner, Glen Fritzler.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Edge of Town Farm Market to Feature Corn Maze for Autumn 2021

The Edge of Town Farm Market continues to offer grass-fed beef and bison, as well as fresh-baked breads. With autumn’s arrival, the farmers market on Route 58 looks forward to some new arrivals – and a brand-new attraction. The seasonal grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 26 will not only feature...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
do512family.com

Fall Festival, Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze at Barton Hill Farms!

It’s time again to head out for a fun-filled day trip to Barton Hill Farms! One of our favorite must-do activities for the season is to back for the 10th year. It’s a fantastic place to kick back and enjoy a carefree day full of games, music, pumpkins, hayrides, a corn maze and great times!
AGRICULTURE
Courier-Express

Pine Ridge Farm opens its corn maze for the season in Kersey

KERSEY — Pine Ridge Farm Special Events of Kersey has opened its autumn corn maze to the public, offering different themes, hayrides and other activities. April Cush, who lives on the family farm, said this is the fourth year for the corn maze. It’s about 2 acres in size, and opens up on Labor Day weekend.
KERSEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Corn Maze#9 11#Beer Garden#Brooklyn#Fritzler Farm Park#Coloradans#The U Pick Pumpkin Patch
Q97.9

Maine Farm Has Second Best Corn Maze in The Entire Country

Maine's oldest and longest-running corn maze is also one of the best in the country!. Treworgy Family Orchards is pretty darn good at this corn maze stuff. In fact, they were close to being number one in the entire country. Just missed it. The USAToday Reader's Choice this year picked Levant's own Treworgy as second best in the entire country!
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: 9/11 Victims and First Responders Honored with Stunning Corn Maze in Colorado

Colorado’s original corn maze at the Fritzler Farm Park in Lasalle paid tribute to the 9/11 victims and responders on the 20th anniversary of the infamous terrorist attacks. According to ABC’s affiliate, Denver 7, a firefighter and “9/11” are now featured in Fritzler Farm Park’s 15-acre cornfield. The Farm also shared details about the 9/11 victims and first responders memorial. “For this year’s corn maze design, we are honoring the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. By dedicating it to and raising awareness for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”
COLORADO STATE
wabi.tv

Treworgy Family Orchards places second in corn maze design contest

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - For the fourth year in a row Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is among the top ten in the country. This year they placed second in the USA Today’s reader choice awards for its maze. Their “Charlotte’s Web” inspired maze went up against 20 other farms.
LEVANT, ME
FOX2Now

Corn maze to honor healthcare workers opens at Eckert’s

MILLSTADT, Ill. – A corn maze to honor healthcare heroes opens this weekend. Ryleigh Thompson, a high school student in Illinois, submitted a hand-drawn design that won the competition. The artwork has been cut into Eckert’s 12-acre corn maze at the Millstadt farm. Admission tickets to Eckert’s Millstadt farm range...
MILLSTADT, IL
ourquadcities.com

Selmi’s Greenhouse, Farm and Pumpkin Patch honors 9/11 anniversary

A farmer in Rock Falls is remembering the lives lost on 9/11 with a patriotic corn maze. Back in Spring the owner of Selmi’s Greenhouse Farm and Pumkin Patch contacted Maze Play its a company based in Idaho that does different corn maze designs. Matt Selmi doesn’t have connection to...
ROCK FALLS, IA
thechronicle-news.com

City art exhibit honors 9/11’s fallen firefighters

More than 8,600 New York Fire Department firefighters responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 — but 343 of them would not make it home to their loved ones. Lost among the rubble, these firefighters were seen as one of the many groups of heroes on the day that would change the course of history for the United States. Now, a local artist plans to recognize and honor the 343 lost lives through a series of paintings.
VISUAL ART
WIVB

Great Pumpkin Farm unveils Bills-themed corn maze design

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2021 corn maze design for the Great Pumpkin Farm will make Bills fans want to “shout”. The seasonal attraction unveiled their design on social media on Monday. The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Click here for more information. Kaley...
CLARENCE, NY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy