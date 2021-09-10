Fritzler Farm Announces 9/11 Design for Corn Maze to Honor Fallen

More than 8,600 New York Fire Department firefighters responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 — but 343 of them would not make it home to their loved ones. Lost among the rubble, these firefighters were seen as one of the many groups of heroes on the day that would change the course of history for the United States. Now, a local artist plans to recognize and honor the 343 lost lives through a series of paintings.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO