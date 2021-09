Rapper SpotemGottem is wanted by authorities in the questioning of the murder of a Dallas man. He is the latest rapper that is being investigated by the content of his lyrics. Dallas police had no leads in the murder of Reginald Agnew Jr. who was in town for a party at Club Tropics, All Hip Hop reports. Dallas detective Patty Belew believes the “Beatbox” rapper has bragged about the murder on his single “Again.” The single was released on Triller.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO