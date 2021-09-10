President Biden Announced a New Vaccine Mandate—But What Is a Mandate, and What Happens if You Don't Comply?
President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandate on September 9 that increases vaccine requirements for many Americans. Under the new mandate, all federal government employees and contractors are require to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will create an "emergency temporary standard" for private businesses with 100 or more employees to either require their employees to get vaccinated against the virus or undergo weekly testing.www.health.com
