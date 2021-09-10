CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden Announced a New Vaccine Mandate—But What Is a Mandate, and What Happens if You Don't Comply?

By Korin Miller
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandate on September 9 that increases vaccine requirements for many Americans. Under the new mandate, all federal government employees and contractors are require to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will create an "emergency temporary standard" for private businesses with 100 or more employees to either require their employees to get vaccinated against the virus or undergo weekly testing.

The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Henry Mcmaster
Joe Biden
The Independent

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.Some of nation's top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast. A key...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mprnews.org

With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees, be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
TRAVEL
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.  In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Little, Wasden and other GOP leaders threaten suit over Biden COVID rule

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and two Republican legislative leaders signed a letter Friday threatening legal action if President Joe Biden doesn’t repeal a new vaccine and COVID-19 testing rule for employers. The move isn’t a surprise in Idaho, where Little and Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Scott Bedke, R-Oakely, […] The post Little, Wasden and other GOP leaders threaten suit over Biden COVID rule appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
