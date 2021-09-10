CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Bannan attempted murder cases handed over to jury

KDVR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former NFL and Colorado Buffaloes player is accused of trying to kill a woman when he hid in a room and shot her as she came through the door. Nicole Fierro was in the courtroom as both sides made their closing arguments.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
TMZ.com

Woman In Violent Fight At Steelers Game Cited For Disorderly Conduct

The woman who appeared to start the violent altercation at the Steelers vs. Lions preseason game in August has been hit with a criminal citation, TMZ Sports has learned. A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Police Dept. tells us after launching an investigation into the Aug. 21 melee ... cops cited the woman for disorderly conduct.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bannan
WHNT-TV

Former NFL player Justin Bannan found guilty on all counts in 2019 shooting

DENVER (KDVR) – A jury has found former NFL player Justin Bannan guilty on all counts in his 2019 shooting of a woman in Boulder, according to the attorney for the victim, Stewart Cables. Bannan, who last played for the Detroit Lions in 2013, was charged on Friday with the...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Jury convicts Powell of 2015 murder

They got the weekend off on the right foot ... and fast, too!. Meet the Air Force pilots conducting the flyover Monday night. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful end to summer weekends. Updated: 2 hours ago. What to expect for marathons and football. Marathon adds precautions with warmer weekend. Updated: 3...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Murder Cases#Colorado Buffaloes
CBS Miami

Rashaun Jones Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Former Hurricanes Teammate Bryan Pata

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attorney for Rashaun Jones, accused of the murder of his former Miami Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf. Jones did not attend the virtual hearing. Jones, 35, was arrested on August 19th in Marion County. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Pata was shot and killed in the parking lot of his Kendall apartment complex on November 7, 2006, following a Hurricanes football practice. He was 22 years old. In a release announcing Jones’ arrest, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office explained police learned through numerous interviews that Pata allegedly had previous ongoing issues with Jones including a physical altercation where Pata beat Jones. Two months before Pata’s death, he told his family that Jones had allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head, however, he did not report it.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy