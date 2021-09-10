CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star '23 DB puts OU in first 'top-schools' list

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Sooners received some good news from the recruiting trail earlier in the week. Jamel Johnson, a defensive back out of Arlington, Texas, released via social media a list of his top schools at this point in his recruitment. The Crimson and Cream made the cut alongside programs like LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M. This was Johnson's first 'top schools' list.

College Sports
