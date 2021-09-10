Legislature to begin third special session Sept. 20

Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced he will convene a third special legislative session at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, with five agenda items including redistricting and COVID measures.

"The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," Abbott said. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."

Agenda items for the third Special Session will include:

Legislation relating to the apportionment of the State of Texas into districts used to elect members of the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, the State Board of Education, and the United States House of Representatives.

Legislation providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2.

Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student's sex at birth.

Legislation regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Legislation similar to Senate Bill 474, relating to the unlawful restraint of dogs, creating a criminal offense, as passed by the 87th Legislature in Regular Session but addressing the concerns expressed in the governor's veto statement.