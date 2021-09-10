Shake Up Your Beauty Routine with These Fall Staples

While you don't need a specific reason to try out new beauty launches, the changing of the seasons does serve as a good excuse. And while summer is hands-down my favorite time of the year, fall is a great time to experiment with hair, skin-care, and makeup products now that you don't have to worry about heat and humidity completely ruining your look. Plus, it's also a good moment to introduce products back into your routine to combat any summer damage. There's also that back-to-school energy that lingers in the air every autumn—it just evokes the feeling of wanting a fresh start, no matter how old you are. Below, our staffers are telling us all about the beauty buys that are going to be a part of their fall routines.