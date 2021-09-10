CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Appellate Court Reinstitutes Stay On School Mask Ruling

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeals court says it has “serious doubts” about a circuit court ruling that says Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority in an executive order banning school districts from requiring students wear face coverings. The appellate court has put back a stay on a ruling that allowed the districts to keep their mask mandates. The plaintiffs in the case—a group of parents, had argued lifting the stay would cause “irreparable harm” to their children—kids who are too young to be vaccinated.

