PORT ROYAL, Pa. — A.J. Flick strolled through Port Royal Speedway’s pits on Thursday trying to digest the night. Flick started he Tuscarora 50 opener from the pole and led the first seven laps. But he couldn’t hang on and finished fifth. It’s his best finish with the All Star Circuit of Champions, but it came at the expense of a lifelong dream of winning a touring sprint car race.

PORT ROYAL, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO