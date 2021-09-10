CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra traffic on I-80 slowed by big rig crashes

By Katelyn Stark
Fox40
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTXL) – Drivers on Interstate 80 in the Sierra experienced major delays Friday morning as the roadway was coated in rain from an overnight storm. The California Highway Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash involving several big rigs early in the morning caused backups on I-80 eastbound at Farad. Click or...

fox40.com

