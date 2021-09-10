Police looking for Olympia shooting suspect, ask groups involved to stay at home
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police continue to search for the person who shot and wounded a victim after a dispute between two groups in Olympia on Saturday. Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick told The Olympian that people against vaccine requirements for state workers gathered Saturday at the state Capitol Campus, while right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys and a group opposed to them engaged with one another in different downtown locations.komonews.com
