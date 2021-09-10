CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaign funds can be used for child care, Virginia AG says

By Graham Moomaw
virginiamercury.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Mark Herring says political candidates in Virginia can use campaign funds to pay campaign-related child care expenses, an opinion that puts the state in alignment with federal election rules but has little immediate impact due to the state’s anything-goes campaign finance system. “Virginia’s campaign finance statutes allow for...

