CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Phil Jackson Was Called the Zen Master, but He Lost His Cool and Cursed out a Couple of Hollywood Stars During the NBA Finals

By Phil Watson
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phil Jackson won more titles than any coach in NBA history, amassing 11 rings in 20 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He’s also the only coach with a winning percentage better than .700 for his career. While critics pointed to his star-studded rosters, the fact remains only Jackson won championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as well as with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmostory.com

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Goes for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Well, not only players and stars are popular, but their family members are also famous. Kobe Bryant has shown this thing. Kobe Bryant is one of the best shooting guard players in American Basketball. He has spent twenty years of his life in Basketball. He has shown us that the real support is family. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is the real supporter of his journey. Recently, Vanessa is trending on social media.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Scottie Pippen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2008 Nba Playoffs#Nba Games#Nba Championship#The Chicago Bulls#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Staples Center#La#Cs#The Bill Simmons Podcast#Basketball Reference#Nba Com
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

169K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy