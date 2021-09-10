ALGOP chair John Wahl vows party will ‘use all means available’ to oppose ‘un-American’ Biden vaccine decree
Alabama Republican Party chairman John Wahl on Friday offered the state GOP’s official position regarding President Joe Biden’s vaccine dictum. Echoing the sentiments of the state’s elected GOP officials, Wahl questioned the constitutionality of the mandate, which he believes to be an overreach of the legal authority granted to the presidency. Wahl, elected to serve as the ALGOP head earlier this year, has emerged a chief critic of the Biden administration’s progressive policies.yellowhammernews.com
