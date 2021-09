You ever watch an NFL game reach overtime and wonder whether either team wants to win?. A lot happened while the Bengals and Vikings were going at it, but you’d be forgiven if what transpired after the fourth quarter numbed your mind to it. Both teams were running and punting as though they had no fear in them of the other team doing anything with the ball. When the Vikings almost succeeded enough with this strategy to kick a walk-off field goal, the ball found a way from the hands of Dalvin Cook to those of Germaine Pratt. This whole process lasted around 8 minutes – that’s eons in overtime years.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO