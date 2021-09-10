CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet debut 2.0

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out together at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night for the premiere of The Last Duel, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon. It's been almost two decades since Affleck and Lopez walked a red carpet together, the last time coming in 2003 for their ill-fated film, Gigli.

