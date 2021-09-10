CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Ceramic Fiber Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Capacity Expansions And Joint Venture Activities In High-growth Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Fiber Market by Type (RCF, AES Wool), Product Form (Blanket, Module, board, Paper) End-use Industry (Refining & Petrochemical, Metals, Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ceramic fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021. The growth of the ceramic fiber market is primarily triggered by its increasing use in the refining & petrochemical and power generation industries.The major restraint for the market will be the stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials. The harmful and adverse effects on the environment and human health is a major concern, worldwide. The use of such toxic substances has, thus, been limited or banned in many applications, thereby restraining the market growth. However, rising demand for high-temperature insulation from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.

The RCF is the largest type for the ceramic fiber market in 2020

The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and the introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.

The blanket is estimated to be the largest product form in the ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

The blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance. The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020. The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries.

Refining & petrochemical is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

The refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs, increase reliability, and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.

APAC is expected to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection. Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India.In addition, increasing construction activities to cater to the increasing population and high demand for lightweight and low-cost substitute products are fueling the growth of the ceramic fiber market in the region.In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing demand for ceramic fiber insulation from high-temperature applications5.2.1.2 Increased thermal efficiency as compared to substitutes5.2.1.3 Rapid urbanization and infrastructural developments5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials and durability issue5.2.2.2 Stringent regulations on conventional insulation products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing demand from various applications in aerospace and alternative energy industries5.2.3.2 Increasing capacity expansions and joint venture activities in high-growth markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Changes in the iron & steel industry of China5.2.4.2 Delayed and increased ocean freights to affect ceramic fiber imports5.3 Porter's Five forces Analysis5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators5.4.1 GDP Trends and forecast of Major Economies5.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry5.5 COVID-19 Impact5.5.1 Introduction5.5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment5.6 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Supply Chain Analysis6.1.1 Raw Material6.1.2 Manufacturing6.1.3 Distribution6.1.4 End-Use Industries6.2 Ceramic Fiber Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario6.2.4 Realistic Scenario6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business6.3.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Ceramic Fiber6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem6.5 Technology Analysis6.6 Case Study Analysis6.6.1 Case Study On Rolls Royce, Howmet Georgetown Casting, Airex, and Halliburton6.6.2 Inverter Damper Insulation for Esscano Power by Morgan Advanced Materials6.7 Trade Data Statistics6.7.1 Import Scenario of Ceramic Fiber6.7.2 Export Scenario of Ceramic Fiber6.8 Average Selling Price6.9 Regulatory Landscape6.9.1 Regulations Related To Ceramic Fiber6.10 Patent Analysis6.10.1 Approach6.10.2 Document Type6.10.3 Jurisdiction Analysis6.10.4 Top Applicants

7 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)7.2.1 Large Usage of RCF In APAC Countries To Drive the Market7.3 Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool7.3.1 Stringent Regulations To Drive the Market7.4 Others

8 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Product form8.1 Introduction8.2 Blanket8.2.1 Increasing Demand From Metal and Automotive Sectors To Drive the Market8.3 Module8.3.1 Upcoming Projects In Iron & Steel and Petrochemical Sectors To Drive the Market8.4 Board8.4.1 Increased Use of Ceramic Fiber In Insulation Panels To Drive the Market8.5 Paper8.5.1 Intensive R&D and Easy Availability of Raw Materials In APAC Region To Drive the Market8.6 Others

9 Ceramic Fiber Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Refining & Petrochemical9.2.1 Strong Demand for Ceramic Fiber In High-Temperature Manufacturing Conditions of Petrochemical Industry9.3 Metals9.3.1 Dominance of China and Other Southeast Asian Countries To Drive the Metal Segment9.4 Power Generation9.4.1 Increasing Use of Ceramic Fibers In Alternative Energy Systems To Drive the Segment9.5 Others

10 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Key Players' Strategies11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Ceramic Fiber Manufacturers11.3 Market Share Analysis11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 202011.3.2 Market Share of Key Players11.3.2.1 Unifrax I Llc11.3.2.2 Morgan Advanced Materials plc11.3.2.3 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.11.3.2.4 Ibiden Co. Ltd.11.3.2.5 Nutec Fibratec11.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature11.5.1.1 Stars11.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders11.6 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant11.6.1 Responsive Companies11.6.2 Dynamic Companies11.6.3 Starting Blocks11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends11.7.1 Product Launches11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles12.1 Major Players12.1.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc12.1.2 Unifrax I Llc12.1.3 Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd.12.1.4 Ibiden Co., Ltd.12.1.5 Harbisonwalker International Inc.12.1.6 Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd.12.1.7 Nutec Fibratec12.1.8 Yeso Insulating Product Co., Ltd12.1.9 Rath Group 12.1.10 Fibrecast Inc. 12.1.11 Double Egret thermal Insulation12.2 Startup/SME Players12.2.1 Promat12.2.2 Pyrotek Inc.12.2.3 Ceramsource Inc.12.2.4 Adl Insulflex Inc.12.2.5 Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.12.2.6 3M 12.2.7 M.E. Schupp Industrial Ceramics GmbH12.2.8 Mineral Seal Corporation12.2.9 General Insulation Company, Inc. 12.2.10 Great Lakes Textiles 12.2.11 Shree Ceramic Fiber Private Limited 12.2.12 BASF SE 12.2.13 Thermalmax Inc. 12.2.14 NGP Industries Limited

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
