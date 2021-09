Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): A 500 LPM oxygen plant was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday. The plant has been made operational by Albot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with DY Patil International University (DYPIU) and is installed in the premises of D Y Patil Dnyanshanti School, Akurdi. This marked a monumental milestone towards a future with sufficient oxygen supply. To refresh one's memory, during the second wave of the pandemic, India had immensely struggled with a rampant oxygen shortage. A sustainable solution to tackle such a critical issue was the need of the hour.

