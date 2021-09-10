CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Amen Properties Reports Results For Second Quarter Of 2021 And Announces Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $621 thousand and net income of $471 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $20 thousand and net income of $(108) thousand for the same quarter last year. The Company's improvement in profitability was caused primarily by increased oil and gas revenue resulting from improved market conditions versus 2020 when the pandemic dramatically decreased demand.

Amen also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, to be paid on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2021.

Finally, Amen reiterated that its Board has approved a plan whereby the Company will no longer hedge the revenue stream associated with its oil and gas royalties. "Shareholders of Amen need to understand that they hold an un-hedged long oil and gas position and should pursue their own hedging strategy if they are uncomfortable with that risk," said Kris Oliver, Amen's Chief Financial Officer.

The Company's 2021 second quarter report is available for viewing or download from the company's web site - www.amenproperties.com.

About Amen Properties:

Amen Properties owns a portfolio of cash-producing properties including real estate and oil and gas interests.

Cautionary Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words "expect," "project," "may," "might," potential," and similar terms. AMEN Properties, Inc. ("Amen", "we" or the "Company") cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Amen's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and price fluctuations, government and industry regulation, U.S. and global competition and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005534/en/

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Helen Of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, And Webcast For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - Get Helen of Troy Limited Report, designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company's second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Osberg, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance, and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Oregon Bancorp Doubles Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents an increase of $0.26 per share, or 100%, over the prior quarterly dividend amount. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Board Of Directors#Dividend#Oil And Gas#Amen Properties#Company#The Company
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ForgeRock to go public as IPO prices above the expected range, valuing company at nearly $2 billion

ForgeRock Inc. is set to debut on the NYSE Thursday, as the California-based identity security platform's initial public offering priced overnight at $25.00 per share, above the expected range of between $21 and $24 per share. The company sold 11.0 million shares in the IPO, as expected, to raise $275.0 million. The IPO pricing values the company at about $1.98 billion. The stock will start trading under the ticker symbol "FORG." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.1%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Nations
MarketWatch

Great Western Bancorp's stock soars on buyout deal with First Interstate valued at $2.0 billion

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. soared 11.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the South Dakota-based bank announced an agreement to be acquired by Montana-based First Interstate BancSystem Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $2.0 billion. Under terms of the deal, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 First Interstate shares for each Great Western share they own. First Interstate's stock was still inactive in the premarket. Based on Wednesday's stock closing prices, the deal terms value Great Western shares at $35.655 each, or a 24.7% premium. First Interstate said it expects the deal, which is expected to...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) - Get Paramount Group, Inc. Report ("Paramount") announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Kaival Brands Reports Results For Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

GRANT, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI ® Stick, a disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.225 Per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Choice Hotels International, Inc. Report, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.225 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization And Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - Get Trinity Industries, Inc. Report ("Trinity" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors (the "Board") in October 2020. As a result, Trinity's Board has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program, effective September 9, 2021, that expires on December 31, 2022.
MARKETS
petbusiness

Chewy Reveals Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Chewy released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website. The company’s second quarter highlights include:. Net sales of $2.16 billion grew 26.8 percent year over year. Gross margin of 27.5 percent expanded 200 basis...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields Over 4%

Dividend stocks are an important part of every portfolio. Those dividend payments provide a regular income that can be spent, or re-invested. Ideally, you gain through the growing value of the stock as well. Typically, companies that pay dividends to their shareholders tend to be very stable. They are less...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy