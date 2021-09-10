CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

NIH scientists build a cellular blueprint of multiple sclerosis lesions

NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic lesions with inflamed rims, or “smoldering” plaques, in the brains of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have been linked to more aggressive and disabling forms of the disease. Using brain tissue from humans, researchers at the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) built a detailed cellular map of chronic MS lesions, identifying genes that play a critical role in lesion repair and revealing potential new therapeutic targets for progressive MS. The study was published in Nature.

www.nih.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence – new study

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A promising path for future treatments to stop progressive multiple sclerosis

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and others have published results of studies that map out the activity of genes, molecules, cells, and their interactions in specific types of multiple sclerosis (MS) brain lesions thought to contribute to progressive disability. The findings point to a possible informative new way to efficiently test the potential of therapies to stop nerve degeneration, and they identify culprits involved in tissue damage that might be targeted by new therapies in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Brain Research#Multiple Sclerosis#Lesion#Human Brain#Ninds#Netherlands Institute#Johns Hopkins University
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A lymphocyte-microglia-astrocyte axis in chronic active multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions that do not resolve in the months after they form harbour ongoing demyelination and axon degeneration, and are identifiable in vivo by their paramagnetic rims on MRI scans1-3. Here, to define mechanisms underlying this disabling, progressive neurodegenerative state4-6 and foster development of new therapeutic agents, we used MRI-informed single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile the edge of demyelinated white matter lesions at various stages of inflammation. We uncovered notable glial and immune cell diversity, especially at the chronically inflamed lesion edge. We define 'microglia inflamed in MS' (MIMS) and 'astrocytes inflamed in MS', glial phenotypes that demonstrate neurodegenerative programming. The MIMS transcriptional profile overlaps with that of microglia in other neurodegenerative diseases, suggesting that primary and secondary neurodegeneration share common mechanisms and could benefit from similar therapeutic approaches. We identify complement component 1q (C1q) as a critical mediator of MIMS activation, validated immunohistochemically in MS tissue, genetically by microglia-specific C1q ablation in mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, and therapeutically by treating chronic experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis with C1q blockade. C1q inhibition is a potential therapeutic avenue to address chronic white matter inflammation, which could be monitored by longitudinal assessment of its dynamic biomarker, paramagnetic rim lesions, using advanced MRI methods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
SlashGear

COVID-19 vaccine study has good news for people with multiple sclerosis

Researchers with the University of Pennsylvania have good news for people who have multiple sclerosis and are taking anti-CD20 treatment — though their antibody response triggered by the vaccine may be low, their bodies are still able to produce “robust T-cell responses” against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a result, the researchers say MS patients receiving the anti-CD20 treatment should still get the COVID-19 vaccines.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
neurology.org

CSF Chitinase 3–Like 2 Is Associated With Long-term Disability Progression in Patients With Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Methods CSF samples were collected from a discovery cohort of 28 patients with progressive MS who participated in a clinical trial with interferon beta. Patients were classified into high and low disability progression phenotypes according to numeric progression rates (NPR) and step-based progression rates (SPR) after a mean follow-up time of 12 years. Protein abundance was measured by shotgun proteomics. Selected proteins from the discovery cohort were quantified by parallel reaction monitoring in CSF samples from an independent validation cohort of 41 patients with progressive MS classified also into high and low disability progression phenotypes after a mean follow-up time of 7 years.
NFL
neurology.org

Relationship Between Serum Neurofilament Light and Multiple Sclerosis Disability Progression: Clear as Mud

We have changed the login procedure to improve access between AAN.com and the Neurology journals. If you are experiencing issues, please log out of AAN.com and clear history and cookies. (For instructions by browser, please click the instruction pages below). After clearing, choose preferred Journal and select login for AAN Members. You will be redirected to a login page where you can log in with your AAN ID number and password. When you are returned to the Journal, your name should appear at the top right of the page.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is the History of Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the body’s central nervous system. In MS, the body’s immune system attacks the myelin sheath, or protective coating, of the nerves in the brain, spinal cord, and eyes. These attacks cause lesions (or scar tissue) to form, which lead to symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Wanted: Genetics and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology Program Director

We’re recruiting for an accomplished scientist to manage research grant, fellowship, training, and other types of awards focused on the structure and function of cells and cellular components. The position is in our Division of Genetics and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology. Job responsibilities involve working collaboratively with other staff to stimulate, plan, advise, direct, and evaluate program activities for a portfolio of research awards.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Misdirected antibodies linked to severe COVID-19

Antibodies that mistakenly target the body’s own immune-system proteins may account for about 20% of COVID-19 deaths. Tests for these misdirected antibodies could help identify people in need of aggressive early treatment or preventive measures. The severity of COVID-19 can differ drastically between individuals. Some people never know they’ve been...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Virus-induced senescence is driver and therapeutic target in COVID-19

Derailed cytokine and immune cell networks account for organ damage and clinical severity of COVID-191-4. Here we show that SARS-CoV-2, like other viruses, evokes cellular senescence as a primary stress response in infected cells. Virus-induced senescence (VIS) is indistinguishable from other forms of cellular senescence and accompanied by a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), composed of pro-inflammatory cytokines, extracellular matrix-active factors and pro-coagulatory mediators5-7. COVID-19 patients displayed markers of senescence in their airway mucosa in situ and elevated serum levels of SASP factors. Mirroring COVID-19 hallmark features such as macrophage and neutrophil infiltration, endothelial damage and widespread thrombosis in affected lung tissue1,8,9, in vitro assays demonstrated macrophage activation with SASP-reminiscent secretion, complement lysis and SASP-amplifying secondary senescence of endothelial cells, neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation as well as activation of platelets and the clotting cascade in response to supernatant of VIS cells, including SARS-CoV-2-induced senescence. Senolytics such as Navitoclax and Dasatinib/Quercetin selectively eliminated VIS cells, mitigated COVID-19-reminiscent lung disease and reduced inflammation in SARS-CoV-2-driven hamster and mouse models. Our findings mark VIS as pathogenic trigger of COVID-19-related cytokine escalation and organ damage, and suggest senolytic targeting of virus-infected cells as a novel treatment option against SARS-CoV-2 and perhaps other viral infections.
SCIENCE
Agriculture Online

Stem cellular

From a medical point of view, we’re fortunate to be born where and when we are. For example, it’s so much easier to take a tablet for a headache than to try to rid yourself of the “bad” blood that’s causing your discomfort by sticking your arm into a vat full of leeches.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Accelerating genetic analysis of Alzheimer’s disease

Accelerating genetic analysis of Alzheimer’s disease. Whether you’re picking stocks or managing a professional sports franchise, investing in data analysis is critical to success in today’s world. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias research is no different! Since I joined NIA two years ago, I’ve been proud to apply my previous experience in the genomics of infectious diseases to new initiatives with the potential to significantly enhance genomics-based research and medicine for these diseases.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

NIH builds large nationwide study population of tens of thousands to support research on long-term effects of COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health awarded nearly $470 million to build a national study population of diverse research volunteers and support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19. The NIH REsearching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative made the parent award to New York University (NYU) Langone Health, New York City, which will make multiple sub-awards to more than 100 researchers at more than 30 institutions and serves as the RECOVER Clinical Science Core. This major new award to NYU Langone supports new studies of COVID-19 survivors and leverages existing long-running large cohort studies with an expansion of their research focus. This combined population of research participants from new and existing cohorts, called a meta-cohort, will comprise the RECOVER Cohort. This funding was supported by the American Rescue Plan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Hormone links exercise with cognitive benefits

Exercise may benefit brain health and improve cognitive performance during aging. It’s also associated with reduced Alzheimer’s disease risk and cognitive decline. But the mechanisms responsible aren’t well understood. Factors secreted into the bloodstream may play a role. If so, these factors would be promising leads for developing treatments for cognitive disorders.
technologynetworks.com

Brain Molecule Could Restore Neuronal Sheath Lost in Multiple Sclerosis

An immunological molecule called fractalkine can boost the production of brain cells that produce myelin, a key factor in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, according to recent research from the University of Alberta. Myelin is an insulating layer around nerves that is gradually worn away by inflammation in multiple sclerosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy