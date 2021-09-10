CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hightower Center For Leadership And Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple Honored With 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower took home two awards at the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony on Sept. 9: The Hightower Center for Leadership (HTCL) was awarded the Wealthie for Non-Custodial RIA Support Platforms, and Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple was named M&A Leader of the Year.

HTCL, which is overseen by Mr. Holsopple and his team, was launched in 2020 as a two-year education and training certificate program designed to empower and engage the next generation of Hightower advisory business leaders. The program is targeted at soon-to-be partners, lead advisors, relationship managers, operational professionals, business managers and those involved with strategic decision-making, and provides simulation-based training on team dynamics, operations decisions, equity structures and organic growth.

As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Holsopple oversees Hightower's M&A, Integration Management, Marketing and the Advisor Engagement teams. When seeking to attract new advisory businesses, Holsopple's team showcases how Hightower's extensive operational, business acceleration and value-added services drive growth. Since joining the firm in 2020, Mr. Holsopple has overseen and facilitated 15 M&A deals and played a key role in expanding Hightower's operational and business consulting resources for advisors.

"I am thrilled to see Hightower recognized by WealthManagement.com for our dedication to creating next-generation advisory leaders, as well as for Scott's tireless work with the M&A team," said Hightower CEO Bob Oros. "Scott has made a major contribution to identifying and attracting growth-minded advisory businesses, and then nurturing them once they are here. Congratulations, Scott on this well-deserved award."

Now in its 7th year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes the outstanding companies, individuals and organizations that make a real difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. This year, 93 awards were presented to 71 companies from a pool of 221 finalists for stellar achievements in supporting financial advisor success.

About HightowerHightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale, empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact: Patty BuchananJConnelly(973) 567-9415 pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hightower-center-for-leadership-and-chief-growth-officer-scott-holsopple-honored-with-2021-wealthmanagementcom-industry-awards-301373590.html

SOURCE Hightower

