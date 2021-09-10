CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney High's Reva Nieveen’s walk-off edges North Star to split softball series

By Peter Holland
Kearney Hub
 8 days ago

KEARNEY — Reva Nieveen took it home for the Kearney High School softball team on Thursday. The Bearcats, who were in search of their first home win after losing seven straight, finally got one off their backs in a split series with Lincoln North Star High School. After forcing some extra innings, Nieveen led Kearney to a walk-off win in game two, 6-5. Just after taking a 3-1 loss in game one.

