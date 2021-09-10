CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

European Used Car Market Size & Forecast 2021-2025 With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Used Car Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the European used car market by value, by volume, by sales channel, by sourcing type, by type, by car age, by region.

The used car market is expected to increase due to rising disposable income, increase in urban population, rising online sales of used cars, growing total population, growing benefits of used car over new car, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, difficulty in financing of used car, lack of standardization and unorganized regulations, etc.

The European used car market is fragmented and controlled by franchised and non-franchised legacy car dealers. The key players of the European used car market are Arnold Clark Automobiles limited, Lookers PLC, Pendragon PLC and Emil Frey Group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The major benefits of used car include cost-friendly, better for the environment, easily upgradable, slower depreciation, cheaper insurance costs, facilitates affordability, and no registration cost.

The used car market can be segmented on the basis of type (Pre-owned and Pre-registered); sales channel (Online and Offline); car age (Younger or Less than 8 Years and Others or More than Years); and by sourcing type (B2C and C2C).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall European used car market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

  • France
  • Spain
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Belgium

Company Coverage

  • Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited
  • Lookers PLC
  • Pendragon PLC
  • Emil Frey Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Used Car: An Overview2.1.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Used Car2.1.2 Benefits of Used Car2.2 Used Car Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Used Car Segmentation by Type2.2.2 Used Car Segmentation by Sales Channel2.2.3 Used Car Segmentation by Car Age2.2.4 Used Car Segmentation by Sourcing Type2.3 Online Used Car: An Overview2.3.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Online Used Car2.3.2 Benefits of Buying Used Cars Online

3. European Market Analysis3.1 European Used Car Market: An Analysis3.1.1 European Used Car Market By Value3.1.2 European Used Car Market By Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)3.1.3 European Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Online and Offline)3.2 European Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis3.2.1 European Offline Used Car Market by Value3.2.2 European Online Used Car Market by Value3.3 European Younger Used Car Market: An Analysis3.3.1 European Younger Used Car Market by Value3.3.2 European Younger Used Car Market by Volume3.3.3 European Younger Used Car Market By Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)3.3.4 European Younger Used Car Market By Region ( United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Rest of Europe)3.3.5 European Younger Used Car Market Volume By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)3.3.6 European Younger Used Car Market Volume by Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)3.4 European Younger Used Car Market: Type Analysis3.4.1 European Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value3.4.2 European Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value3.5 European Younger Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis3.5.1 European Online Younger Used Car Market By Volume3.5.2 European Offline Younger Used Car Market By Volume

4. European Regional Market Analysis4.1 Younger Used Car Market by Value4.2 Younger Used Car Market by Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)4.3 Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value4.4 Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value4.5 Younger Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)4.6 Offline Younger Used Car Market By Value4.7 Online Younger Used Car Market By Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Used Car Market5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Used Car Market5.1.3 Post COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income6.1.2 Increase in Urban Population6.1.3 Rising Online Sales of Used Cars6.1.4 Growing Total Population6.1.5 Growing Benefits of Used Cars Over New Cars6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Economic Slowdown6.2.2 Difficulty in Financing of Used Car6.2.3 Lack of Standardization and Unorganized Regulations 6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)6.3.2 Demand For Car Sharing Services6.3.3 Use of Dealership Management System6.3.4 Use of Big Data Analysis6.3.5 Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 European Used Car Market Players: Key Comparison7.2 European Used Car Market Players by Sales CAGR

8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x125sr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-used-car-market-size--forecast-2021-2025-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19-301373437.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Power prices soar after key electricity cable between UK and France catches fire

A key electricity cable between Britain and France has been shut down after a fire, sending wholesale prices soaring. The fire will reduce imports from France until the end of March 2022, the National Grid has warned. It said the blaze broke out on Wednesday while planned maintenance was taking place at the site near Ashford in Kent. Prices of natural gas, which have already been at record highs in recent weeks, soared more than 18 per cent at the news.British electricity prices meanwhile jumped by 19 per cent to £475 per megawatt hour on Wednesday.The IFA1 interconnector had been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Coatings Market For Medical Devices Industry During 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings market for the medical devices industry in the commodity chemicals industry is poised to grow by USD 47.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coatings market for the medical devices industry will progress at a CAGR of 7.50%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
INDUSTRY
cuereport.com

Voltage Translators Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2025|Covid-19 Recovery

This report is an essential reference for who looks for detailed information on Global Voltage Translators market 2020 To 2025. The report covers data on global markets including historical and future trends for supply, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as global major vendors information. In addition to the data part, the report also provides overview of Voltage Translators market, including classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market dynamics.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Market Trends#European Market#Researchandmarkets Com#Arnold Clark Automobiles#Lookers Plc#Pendragon Plc#Emil Frey Group#European Online#Volume3
TheStreet

Food And Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Impacts And Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The food and beverage warehousing market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
INDUSTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Interior Design Software Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”. “Interior Design Software Market” is expected to expand rapidly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025. Interior Design Software Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects. Interior Design Software Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Interior Design Software Industry. Interior Design Software market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
SOFTWARE
newschain

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said. A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
Fast Company

Elon Musk’s failed Tesla robotaxi promise is the height of self-driving hype

On April 22, 2019, Tesla held an event it dubbed “Autonomy Day.” Intended to highlight the autonomous driving technology the company builds into every Tesla, the event featured presentations by CEO Elon Musk and other top executives and engineers. At the event, Musk said, “I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year.” He went on to suggest that Tesla would have a million such cars operating on public roads by the end of 2020.By “robotaxis,” Musk meant genuine self-driving cars, capable of operating with no one inside and able to pick up passengers and deliver them to random locations. In other words, a truly robotic version of Uber or Lyft.
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy