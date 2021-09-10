CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Slowdowns Have Potential To Impact Lawn And Garden Stores | Monitor Industry Risk With BizVibe

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for lawn and garden store industry profiles on their platform. All 15,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

One challenge which is being highlighted is slowdowns in the construction industry. Building development projects are expected to face delays due to restricted movement of goods and people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry is looking at 6 to 12 months of delays in completions and even termination of projects due to financial uncertainty. This will lead to a slow offtake of landscaping services, leading to a decline in equipment sales for the segment. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Lawn and Garden Stores

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region
  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges
  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Lawn and Garden Store Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The lawn and garden store industry group features 15,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the lawn and garden store industry include:

  • Garden umbrellas
  • Topsoil

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers
  • Track and compare companies
  • Set up custom news alerts
  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects
  • Receive customized prospect recommendations
  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers
  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

