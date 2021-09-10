CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Has Potential To Impact Health And Personal Care Stores | Monitor Industry Risk With BizVibe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for retail trade industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. Within the retail trade category, BizVibe's health and personal care store industry group consists of 20,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the threat of counterfeit products. Counterfeiting is a problem for the pharmaceutical industry in markets around the world, with imitation products competing for market share and potentially damaging brands' reputations. Most importantly, these imitations provide a false sense of security to the patients using them while endangering them with unregulated products. Health and personal care stores face similar risks from such counterfeits. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Health and Personal Care Stores

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact retail businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region
  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges
  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Health and Personal Care Store Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The health and personal care store industry group features 20,000+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the health and personal care store industry include:

  • Face cleansers
  • Aftershave lotion
  • Shower gel
  • Hair extensions

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers
  • Track and compare companies
  • Set up custom news alerts
  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects
  • Receive customized prospect recommendations
  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers
  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact :BizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com+1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-counterfeiting-has-potential-to-impact-health-and-personal-care-stores--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301373482.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Shortage Of IT Professionals Has Potential To Impact Securities And Commodities Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk With BizVibe

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for finance industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. Within the finance category, BizVibe's securities and commodity contracts intermediation and brokerage industry group consists of 6,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Biotricity Continues to Transform the Way We Do Health: Medtech Launches New Biokit Solution, Aims at Personal Health Monitoring

Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) is reforming the healthcare market as one of the fastest-growing companies in medtech. The company bridges the gap in remote cardiac monitoring, preventive and chronic care management by using the power of IoT (internet of things), wearables, and connected devices. Not only does the company offer real-time,...
HEALTH
TheStreet

BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing The Coating, Engraving, And Related Activities Industry | Monitor Business Risk And View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for coating, engraving, and related activities industry profiles on their platform. All 3,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Personal Care#Business Partners#Retail Trade#Pharmaceutical Industry#Aftershave#Track#Analyze#Infiniti Research
TheStreet

Falling Lab Test Volumes Have Potential To Impact Medical And Diagnostic Laboratories | Monitor Industry Risk With BizVibe

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for medical and diagnostic laboratories industry profiles on their platform. All 4,000+ laboratory profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand & Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Wicketed Bags Industry To 2028 - Growing Application In Personal Care And Hygiene Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wicketed Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Loose Flap, Bottom Gusset, Side Gusset, and Others) and Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
INDUSTRY
Accountancy Age

Social care levy has potential to stifle growth, experts warn

Tax and business advisory experts have raised concerns over the UK government’s plans to raise national insurance contributions (NICs), arguing that the added strain on businesses could bear significant knock-on implications for the wider economy. Dubbed as a ‘social care levy’, the proposed hike will see the National Insurance tax...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
thebossmagazine.com

6 Technologies Modernizing the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is advancing rapidly as scientists and engineers develop new solutions and medications to improve patient health outcomes. The entire pharmaceutical industry is upping its technology game to keep up with the evolving healthcare sphere. Next time you fill your prescription, you might think about the devices modernizing the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Here are six essential technologies impacting the future of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry for the better.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Worldwide Personal Care Ingredients Industry To 2030 - Featuring BASF, Ashland And Solvay Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal care ingredients market. This report focuses...
MARKETS
the University of Delaware

Exploring new tools for the health care industry

Editor’s note: This Q&A is one of a series of articles exploring the research University of Delaware students have been pursuing. Though COVID-19 continues to shape some plans, students still can participate in hundreds of remarkable projects, in-person and remotely. Follow our “Frontiers of Discovery” series as UDaily highlights some of these scholars.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Personalized profiles for disease risk must capture all facets of health

You have full access to this article via your institution. Providing the best possible care for an individual means having a better understanding of their risks of developing disease. The goal is to have personalized answers when people need to know whether, for instance, preventive surgery makes sense, a given medicine is likely to be risky or a certain diet should be recommended.
HEALTH
newschain

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said. A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy