#5 Texas A&M Faces Colorado For First Time Since 2009
DENVER (AP) — No. 5 Texas A&M and Colorado were once Big 12 adversaries. The Aggies and Buffaloes are now in different conferences as they meet for the first time since 2009 at Empower Field, the home of the Denver Broncos. The Aggies are in the Southeastern Conference, where they’re a national power. The Buffaloes reside in the Pac-12, where they’re searching for national attention. This game could be that kind of stage for Colorado. The Buffaloes are looking for their first win over a top-five team since 2007.1460espnyakima.com
