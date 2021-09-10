CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

#5 Texas A&M Faces Colorado For First Time Since 2009

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
DENVER (AP) — No. 5 Texas A&M and Colorado were once Big 12 adversaries. The Aggies and Buffaloes are now in different conferences as they meet for the first time since 2009 at Empower Field, the home of the Denver Broncos. The Aggies are in the Southeastern Conference, where they’re a national power. The Buffaloes reside in the Pac-12, where they’re searching for national attention. This game could be that kind of stage for Colorado. The Buffaloes are looking for their first win over a top-five team since 2007.

Stanford Looking to Get Back to Business With No. 14 Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stanford’s annual way-too-early meeting with No. 14 Southern California actually feels overdue this month. That’s because the Pac-12′s two private California schools didn’t face each other at all last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. A rivalry dating to 1905 was interrupted for the first time since 1945. With the matchup set to resume at the Coliseum, both schools are grateful their dual commitment to an annual rivalry game with Notre Dame means their own head-to-head matchup is required to be in mid-September. For 11th-year Stanford coach David Shaw, not facing USC last year felt strange.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

AP Top 25: Georgia Jumps to No. 2 Behind Tide; UCLA Moves In

Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received the other four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth. Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Pac-12 Gets Football Season Off to a Shaky Start

The Pac-12 opened the season with five ranked teams and was expected to have a competitive race to the conference championship, maybe even get a team into the College Football Playoff for the first time in five years. But the league stumbled out of the 2021 starting gate, becoming the first Power Five conference to lose six games on opening weekend since the SEC in 2016. All six were to unranked teams, too, second-most by a Power Five conference in 21 years. The biggest surprise in the Pac-12 was No. 20 Washington’s 13-7 home loss to Montana. The Huskies were expected to contend for the Pac-12 North title but sputtered throughout opening night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

AP Source: Steelers, Watt Agree to Lucrative Extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made outside linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Watt has signed a four-year extension worth $112 million. Watt was set to enter the final season of the rookie deal he signed in 2017. The 26-year-old has become one of the best pass rushers in the league. His 49 1/2 sacks over his first four seasons ranks sixth all time by a player over that span.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Another Step Toward Kraken Debut as Practice Facility Opens

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL's newest franchise is set to open its $80 million training facility to the public this weekend. The Seattle Kraken Community IcePlex includes three sheets of ice along with the business and hockey operations offices for the franchise. The team expects the building to be buzzing at all times, whether it’s the NHL team practicing on the main rink or youth hockey and learn-to-skate programs taking place on the other two sheets of ice. The team make its regular season debut on Oct. 23.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

No. 20 Washington Humbled by Stunning Loss to Montana

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake was apologetic. It was the tone he had to take just two days after arguably the most embarrassing loss in the history of the Washington program. Ranked No. 20 in the country, Washington was stunned at home Saturday in a 13-7 loss to Montana from the FCS level. The Grizzlies outplayed the Huskies on their home field and left Washington reeling going into this week's showdown at Michigan. A loss would leave Washington 0-2 for the first time since 2008 when the Huskies went 0-12.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga Coach Mark Few Cited for DUI in Idaho

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence and said he exhibited “poor judgement” operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the “hurt caused to those most important to me - my family, my players, and my program.” Few was stopped Monday evening by Coeur d'Alene police after someone reported that he was driving erratically and speeding. A police report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08.
IDAHO STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rangers Win 3rd Straight, Beat Diamondbacks 3-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1. It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They’ll try to tie their season high of four straight wins on Wednesday. Arizona has lost nine of its past 10 games. Lyles retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced and gave up just one run on three hits.
PHOENIX, AZ
