Where Buccaneers-Cowboys Thriller Ranks in NFL Kickoff History

This past offseason sure did take a while to roll all the way through, but it is gone and all that is in front of us is a hopeful Super Bowl campaign from America’s Team. As you are well-aware, the Dallas Cowboys will play in the season-opener this Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise their Super Bowl LV banner, a game that they won in the very stadium that this game will take place in. The contest marks the return of Dak Prescott for the Cowboys while Tom Brady and Co. are the unstoppable force on the other side.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO