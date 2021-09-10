Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Spotted at practice

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and thankfully for Fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Naturally, that won't hold true on many weeks as the season unfolds, but most teams appear to be blessed with fairly good health in terms of non-season-ending injuries as the 2021 campaign begins. There are a couple of notable names that appear to be trending toward game-time decisions, with further clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let's jump into the season-opening injury landscape:

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO