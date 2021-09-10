Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Spotted at practice
Ekeler (hamstring) participated in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Ekeler logged back-to-back DNPs to start the week, so his presence on the field Friday is encouraging. The Chargers' final Week 1 injury report will reveal the running back's participation level as well what, if any, injury designation he will carry into Sunday's season opener against Washington.www.cbssports.com
