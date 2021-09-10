CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Spotted at practice

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEkeler (hamstring) participated in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Ekeler logged back-to-back DNPs to start the week, so his presence on the field Friday is encouraging. The Chargers' final Week 1 injury report will reveal the running back's participation level as well what, if any, injury designation he will carry into Sunday's season opener against Washington.

CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler likely to dress, but playing time in question

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and thankfully for Fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Naturally, that won't hold true on many weeks as the season unfolds, but most teams appear to be blessed with fairly good health in terms of non-season-ending injuries as the 2021 campaign begins. There are a couple of notable names that appear to be trending toward game-time decisions, with further clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let's jump into the season-opening injury landscape:
NFL
Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
NFL
