Bristol Hospital holds ceremony to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11

BRISTOL – Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the memory of the tragedy that shook the nation lives on as strong as ever at Bristol Hospital. Kurt Barwis, president and CEO of Bristol Health, stood outside the Brewster Road campus on a bright, sunny Friday that almost resembled the weather the day of the terrible tragedy. Just a day shy of the 20th anniversary, Barwis said what many people can still say two decades after the terrorist attacks: he remembers exactly where he was when he heard the awful news.