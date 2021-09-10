CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From schoolgirl to superstar, the six months that turned Emma Raducanu's world upside down

By Oliver Brown,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwaddled in her overcoat on a late April day, her calculus revision on her lap, Emma Raducanu bears the grave expression of an 18-year-old immersed in her A-levels. For most her age, merely surviving this rite of passage is an achievement in itself. But she has laid the foundation for a set of results that defy comparison. It is not just that she will soon be toasting an A* in maths, plus an A in economics, but that her bravura tennis will transform her, during the same summer, from the world No 338 into a US Open finalist. Even for a sport harbouring its share of wunderkinds, she is rewriting the standard for precocity.

