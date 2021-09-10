CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Clear for Week 1

Cover picture for the articleGolladay (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Despite being listed as a limited practice participant for the third day in a row, Golladay avoids an injury designation for his Giants debut. Daniel Jones may lean on his wide receivers more than usual this week, with TE Evan Engram (calf) ruled out and RB Saquon Barkley in his first game back from a severe knee injury. Golladay should see steady targets after signing a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason, but he did admit Friday that his connection with Jones felt "rusty" in practice this week, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger.

