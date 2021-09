BUFFALO (WENY) – In recognition of Labor Day, Governor Kathy Hochul signed four pieces of legislation benefitting workers across the state. “On Labor Day every year, we’re reminded of the vital contributions of organized labor to building New York, and that’s why I’m signing four pieces of legislation to help workers thrive across our state,” Governor Hochul said. “These bills will make sure workers are paid fair wages, receive good benefits and stay safe on their worksites. Our state is home to a long and proud legacy of supporting working New Yorkers, and we’re working to bolster that for the future.”

