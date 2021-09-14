Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and Kennywood and Idlewild are hiring more than 100 workers with pay starting at $16 and $17.

Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on Oct. 1. The park is filling positions from scare actors to food and beverage workers, starting at $16 an hour.

Idlewid & Soak Zone is looking to fill 30 positions starting at $17 an hour for the park’s HallowBOO! event that kicks off on Sept. 25.

Both parks will host job fairs on Wednesday. Kennywood’s will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and Idlewild’s from 3 to 5 p.m.