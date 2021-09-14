CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and Kennywood and Idlewild are hiring more than 100 workers with pay starting at $16 and $17.

Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on Oct. 1. The park is filling positions from scare actors to food and beverage workers, starting at $16 an hour.

Idlewid & Soak Zone is looking to fill 30 positions starting at $17 an hour for the park’s HallowBOO! event that kicks off on Sept. 25.

Both parks will host job fairs on Wednesday. Kennywood’s will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and Idlewild’s from 3 to 5 p.m.

PennDOT And Partners Promote Safety Ahead Of Rescheduled St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT and its partners are reminding those planning to celebrate Pittsburgh’s “delayed” St. Patrick’s Day parade safely this weekend. This year’s rescheduled parade will take place this weekend, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade is among the largest parades in the country and so are the celebrations that usually follow. “We want everyone out there to be safe and make the roadways safe for everyone,” said Pam Wahal of Allegheny County Pretrial Services. “We always say when you see the signs that say ‘DUI: You can’t afford it’ it means it in more ways than one because when you get one, it usually includes loss of your driver’s license, fines, penalties, and other things. So be safe, have fun, and keep the roadways safe.” Local leaders also said that drivers need to remember to yield to pedestrians and that people walking through neighborhoods must use crosswalks and be on the lookout for distracted drivers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
