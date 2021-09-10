CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

By Tom Howard
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s championship runner-up was in need of a strong result to stay in touch with points leader Sebastien Ogier, but is now left fighting for the minor placings after a transmission issue plagued his Friday. Evans headed into the day sitting second overall after Thursday night’s Super Special and...

