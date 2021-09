Seattle City Light said it would be able to keep power on and complete any necessary repairs if there was a sickout Tuesday by employees over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Julie Moore, the director of communications for Seattle City Light, told KIRO Radio on Monday that there had been no confirmation that members of its High Voltage Line Group will carry out the labor action. She says it does not appear that their union leaders are encouraging it.

