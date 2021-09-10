Cowboys fall in scintillating (and exasperating) last-second loss to Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers

It’s amazing how the minds of many can change in a week, especially after the week the Dallas Cowboys have had. Dallas lost starters on offense and defense after putting on a very impressive showing against the defending champions last week. Now everyone looks to be jumping off the Cowboy bus and heavily favoring their opponent this week. The Cowboys have too much talent and a very competent coaching staff to not be able to figure this out, right?

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO