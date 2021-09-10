CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys fall in scintillating (and exasperating) last-second loss to Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers

Your Dallas Cowboys returned to real, live NFL football action Thursday and put on a sensational performance against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys played well enough to win but also made enough mistakes to lose. And in a close game such as this things like lucky bounces and bad officiating calls can make a difference. And that's exactly what happened as the 2021 iteration ended up on the wrong end of a 31 - 29 result.

