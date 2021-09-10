CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, IA

PCM girls finish third, boys fourth at Davis County

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 8 days ago
PCM junior Paige Steenhoek finished fourth in the girls' 5K race at Lake Fisher on Thursday. The meet was hosted by Davis County. (Scott Spurgeon/Bloomfield Democrat)

BLOOMFIELD — Paige Steenhoek and Tiffani Koonce claimed top-10 finishes, five PCM girls were in the top 16 positions and the Mustangs finished third in the team race at Davis County on Thursday.

The 5K cross country races took place at Lake Fisher. The Mustang boys were led by Kyle Sanders and finished fourth in the team race.

The PCM girls scored 49 points, trailing runner-up Pella Christian by two points. Host Davis County won the meet with 31 points.

In the boys’ team race, PCM scored 100 points in fourth. Moravia was third with 97 but Class 2A No. 15 Davis County and Pella Christian dominated the race.

The host Mustangs scored 26 points, placing all seven varsity runners in the top 15. Pella Christian was four points back in second and placed all seven varsity runners in the top 12.

Davis County went 1-2-4 and Pella Christian was 3-5-6-7. The first 17 positions were taken by either Davis County or Pella Christian.

PCM senior Delaney Baird, center, and Riley DeVore, right, run in the girls' 5K race at Lake Fisher in Bloomfield on Thursday. (Scott Spurgeon/Bloomfield Democrat)

Steenhoek finished fourth in the girls’ race. She finished in 22 minutes, 32.36 seconds. Koonce was ninth in 23:56.89.

The other three scoring runners were MaKayla True (24:20.56) in 12th, Delaney Baird (24:58.4) in 15th and Riley DeVore (25:18.72) in 16th. Jillian Fairbanks (25:46.28) finished 20th and Alissa Ives (26:03.21) was 22nd to round out the varsity runners.

Pella Christian’s Joslyn Terpstra was the girls’ 5K winner in 21:46.24. Davis County’s Macy Hill was the runner-up in 22:06.67.

Of the first 26 finishers in the girls’ race, 23 came from PCM, Pella Christian or Davis County. Moravia, Centerville and Albia’s JV were the incomplete teams.

PCM senior Kyle Sanders, left, runs in the boys' 5K race at Lake Fisher on Thursday. The Mustang boys finished fourth in the team race. (Scott Spurgeon/Bloomfield Democrat)

Sanders led PCM in the boys’ 5K race. He was 26th overall with a time of 23:00.16. The Mustangs had five total runners with Carson Taylor (26:32.49) placing 40th, Wyatt Vannoy (26:32.75) finishing 41st, Jacob Buys (28:43.09) taking 49th and Alex Courtney (33:16) was 53rd.

Class 2A No. 6 Carson Shively of Davis County won the boys’ race in 17:20.31. Teammate Brody Humphrey was the runner-up in 18:49.49.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
