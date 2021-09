FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but came up short against the Columbus Crew. No one will be surprised if the Revs are once again playing for a trip to the MLS Cup in early December. And no one will be surprised if the club continues to exact some revenge against the Crew this weekend. New England — the winningest home team in MLS this season at 10-1-1 — will welcome Columbus to Gillette Stadium for a Saturday night matchup. The Revs haven’t had too many issues with the defending...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO