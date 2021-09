IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 11, 2001, Frank Lombard was in 10th grade at Ewen-Trout Creek High School. Like many Americans, he can recall every detail. “Walking down the hallway next to the cafeteria, I remember looking up and seeing the Twin Towers with smoke billowing out of them. Everybody just stopped what they were doing that day across America,” said Frank Lombard, U.S. Army Veteran.

