Baltimore, Officers In Fire Department Reach Deal On New Contract, Mayor Scott Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City and the union representing officers in the fire department have reached an agreement on a new contract that runs until 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday.

IAFF Local 964 President Josh Fannon said in a statement the new agreement gives officers their first pay increase in three years, addresses inequities in the department and makes salaries more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

“This agreement rectifies inequity among our ranks and restores our competitiveness among similar fire departments throughout the State of Maryland,” Fannon said. “We are very pleased with how Mayor Brandon Scott and his Executive Team heard our concerns, evaluated them, and remedied them head on, resulting in one of the most comprehensive contracts we have ever seen.”

Scott said he was “proud” to reach an agreement that brings more parity to the department.

“Undoing some of the costly burdens and liabilities created by past agreements, this settlement reflects my commitment to working hand-in-hand with labor to reach mutually beneficial agreements that build a safer, healthier Baltimore,” he said in a statement.

In July, the president of the union representing firefighters, Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, raised concerns to WJZ about staffing shortages that, he said, had led to low morale among the city’s firefighters and paramedics.

The fire department said there is not a significant staffing problem.