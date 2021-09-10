CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, Officers In Fire Department Reach Deal On New Contract, Mayor Scott Says

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lzfaw_0bsRTRQz00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City and the union representing officers in the fire department have reached an agreement on a new contract that runs until 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday.

IAFF Local 964 President Josh Fannon said in a statement the new agreement gives officers their first pay increase in three years, addresses inequities in the department and makes salaries more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

“This agreement rectifies inequity among our ranks and restores our competitiveness among similar fire departments throughout the State of Maryland,” Fannon said. “We are very pleased with how Mayor Brandon Scott and his Executive Team heard our concerns, evaluated them, and remedied them head on, resulting in one of the most comprehensive contracts we have ever seen.”

Scott said he was “proud” to reach an agreement that brings more parity to the department.

“Undoing some of the costly burdens and liabilities created by past agreements, this settlement reflects my commitment to working hand-in-hand with labor to reach mutually beneficial agreements that build a safer, healthier Baltimore,” he said in a statement.

In July, the president of the union representing firefighters, Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, raised concerns to WJZ about staffing shortages that, he said, had led to low morale among the city’s firefighters and paramedics.

The fire department said there is not a significant staffing problem.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Unity Playground To Be Dedicated In Honor Of Fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A playground will be dedicated to fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio next month at the school near where she was killed. The Unity Playground at Gunpowder Elementary School will be dedicated from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school, 9540 Holiday Manor Rd. The rain date is Oct. 30. This project began in November 2019 and was funded through generous donations, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The Officer Caprio Playground Project is asking those who wish to attend to RSVP to tinyurl.com/unityplayground and to bring a book for Amy’s Reading Nook to the dedication. Caprio was killed when a man struck her with his vehicle as she was investigating a burglary in May 2018. She had served in the department for nearly four years. The man who struck her was sentenced to life in prison. His three accomplices who were inside the home were sentenced to 30 years each. READ MORE: Officer Amy Caprio  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.2K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,277 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .022% to 4.23%. It’s the sixth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Continue Saturday In Areas Of Baltimore Hit Hardest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state health department reported 1,277 new cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Saturday and 12 new deaths from the virus. But the positivity rate went down again, to 4.22 percent. And it’s the sixth day that it’s decreased. The vaccination effort continued Saturday across the state including in one of its zip codes hit hardest by COVID, 21215. Saturday, the New Psalmist Baptist Church worked with the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital to offer more shots of the vaccine for kids who are going back to school so that more of this community is protected against the virus. Dozens lined up for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Council Is Asking University Of Maryland Upper Chesapeake To Reconsider Its Vaccine Mandate

BEL AIR, Md.(WJZ) — Harford County Council is asking the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air to reconsider its vaccine mandate, citing concerns that it may prompt some hospital staff to leave and cause understaffing issues. “If we lose a percentage of our employees because of the mandate what does that do to wait times and health care into the future?” said county council president Patrick Vincenti. The mandate requires employees at the hospital to be vaccinated by October 1st. And all staff within the University of Maryland Medical System are required to be vaccinated.  Many county council members are concerned...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,500 Test Positive In Last 24 Hours

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,525 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .01% to 4.45%. It’s the fifth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW To Resume Bulk Trash, White Goods Collection On Modified Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will resume the collection of bulk trash and old appliances on Saturday Oct. 2, using a modified schedule, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday. Starting Sept. 17, residents can call 311 to schedule an appointment for pickup of bulk trash items, such as furniture and tires, and “white goods,” such as stoves, refrigerators, dryers and air conditioners, the mayor’s office said. DPW will complete 200 bulk trash stops and 30 white goods stops every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week the appointments will focus on a different sector of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Every Member Of The Police Department Has Training On Body Cameras In Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Every active-duty member of the police department has received and been trained on their Body Worn Cameras as of Thursday, September 16 according to their newest update. The program was implemented on July 6, and since then, officers have recorded 54,969 videos; using 21,854 Gigabytes (21.854 Terabytes) of data storage.  Of those recordings, 35,168 were made during regular calls for service and 14,008 were made during traffic stops. An additional 4,118 were made at accident scenes and 315 were made during citizen contact. The remaining videos were made as a result of training, testing, and accidental activations not related to interactions with members of the community. Some of the goals of the body camera are to strengthen police accountability, promote de-escalation and improve transparency. All members of the agency have been issued two body–worn cameras to ensure they always have a charged device for their shift.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police ID Fatal I-695 Car Crash Victim Friday As Dyondre Herron Of Baltimore

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the man who died Friday afternoon as a result of a five-car accident on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in an area of Hollins Ferry Road. Investigators say the accident took place around 2:40 p.m. when Dyondre Herron, driving a Honda Accord, left the roadway striking a guardrail before re-entering the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep then crashed into a concrete barrier before stopping near the Honda Accord. Debris from the accident also caused three other vehicles to be damaged. Herron, 27, of Baltimore, was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but died en route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash that partially closed I-695 for about three hours. Police continue to investigate the crash. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Amid Driver Shortage, Maryland To Expedite Driving Tests & Credentials For School Bus Drivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — To help meet the needs of school districts across the state, Governor Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation MVA to help school bus drivers obtain their testing and credentials, getting them on the road as quickly as possible. Part of the directive includes “Bus Driver’s Day at the MVA” at certain MVA locations. Just before the start of the school year, WJZ reported some local districts are dealing with a major bus driver shortage. “It’s real hard to find bus drivers right now,” said Robbin Marshall, with Baltimore City Public Schools. “We know that there’s going...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

BWI Is On High Alert In Preparation For The J6 Rally This Weekend

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is on high alert, Friday, ahead of a rally planned for Saturday in Washington D.C. The rally, Justice for J6, is planned in support of those charged in the January 6th attack at the Capitol, and police aren’t taking any chances. There are layers of barricades, fencing and security cameras, even canine units on patrol. Roughly 700 people are expected at Saturday’s rally. It’s why officials are ramping up security at the Capitol but also at area airports, including BWI. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a small number of online threats of violence...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Row Home Collapses In West Baltimore, None Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units responded to a row home collapsed in west Baltimore Friday morning, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said. The collapse happened at a building on the 100 block of North Fulton Avenue. Using thermal cameras and specialized research tools, responders checked for anyone trapped, but didn’t find anyone. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the collapse. ⚠️BUILDING COLLAPSE⚠️100 blk N Fulton Av 21223#FranklinSquare@docbullock#BMORESBravest arrived to find a 3 story row home that had collapsed. #BCFDSOC units used thermal cameras & special search equipment to check the rubble for anyone trapped, thankfully there were none. pic.twitter.com/e7rQy66by1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 17, 2021  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Injured In Baltimore County Shooting Wednesday

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and injured in Rosedale Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to the 4600 block of Raspe Avenue, where they found two victims. The victims told officers two suspects approached them, opened fire, and then left the scene. Both victims were hospitalized for their injuries. One person remains in the hospital, and their condition is unclear. Police are investigating a motive and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz#Iaff#Executive Team
CBS Baltimore

Aberdeen Police Seeking 25-Year-Old Missing Woman, Diamond Brown

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Diamond Brown. Brown’s family told police they had not seen her since last year, the department said on Facebook. Brown may be either in the Baltimore or Philadelphia areas. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shannon Persuhn at 410-272-2121, ext. 177 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.  
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Shot, Two Killed Overnight In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot and two died overnight in Baltimore, police said. One incident was a triple shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later. Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place in central Baltimore for a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the buttock. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Less than 10 minutes later in northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.          
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Public Service Commission To Hold Second Hearing On BGE’s Request To Rebuild 20-Mile Transmission

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that they will hold a second virtual public hearing for BGE’s request to rebuild a 20-mile transmission line segment. The line segment would span Nothern Harford County and Northern Baltimore County. BGE stated on their application that the project consists of replacing the existing 115 kV overhead transmission lines and lattice poles, with a new line mounted on weathering steel poles.  BGE says that the project is necessary to address reliability issues with the existing line segment. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcomed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Looking To Identify Victim Of Crime

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the victim of a crime. Police released a picture of the man in the hopes that someone in the county might recognize him. The department said investigators are limited in the details they can provide in the case. The man is reportedly 5 foot 7 and around 125 pounds. An image is below: BCPD If you have seen this man, call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Talbot County Council Votes To Remove Confederate Talbot Boys Statue From Courthouse Grounds

EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Talbot County Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to take down the Talbot Boys monument and relocate the statue to a battlefield in Harrisonburg, Va., according to a report from CBS affiliate WBOC. Council members Pete Lesher, Frank Divilio and Corey W. Pack voted in favor of the move, with Laura E. Price and Chuck F. Callahan opposed, the station said. On Facebook, Divilio said the American Battlefield Trust would move monument to the Cross Keys Battlefield, part of the Shenandoah Valley Campaign in 1862–“a series of battles where Talbot County blood was shed on both sides.” He...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Lost More Than $480K To Auction Company, According To New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore lost out on $480,000 from a company that auctioned vehicles for the city after the vendor failed to submit all the revenue it collected, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General. The company was awarded a municipal contract in 2012 but continued to auction off vehicles for the Department of Transportation and Department of General Services after the agreement expired and was not renewed by the Board of Estimates, the report said. In 2019, the Law Department filed a lawsuit against the company for $575,299 in missing revenue from four auctions the year...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Meets With Afghan Interpreter Resettled In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan met with an Afghan interpreter and his wife on Thursday. The two recently resettled in Maryland as part of the Special Immigrant Visa Program. The Governor’s Office did not provide the names of the new Marylanders, but the interpreter worked with the U.S. Military as a cultural advisor and translator. When the Taliban completed its take over of the country, Governor Hogan announced the state is “ready and willing” to take more Afghan refugees. “When America began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, I made clear that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome these Afghan allies,” said Governor Hogan. “Many of these Afghan citizens bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them.” jaz-8862_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-8830_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hoganjaz-9079_originalCredit: Office of Governor Hogan Officials from the Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a group helping the couple resettle, was also in attendance. The Governor’s Office said Maryland ranks fourth in the nation for accepting special immigrant visa holders.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Set To Release Early Again On Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third time this week, those public schools without functioning air conditioning will have an early release on Wednesday, September 15. Schools will be released at 12 p.m. A full list of schools can be found here: https://baltimorecityschools.org/ac Baltimore City Public Schools will have early release at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, for all schools that do not have air conditioning or have units under repair. A full list of those schools is available at https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 14, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy