Artist to Artist: Creating for the Bass
The purpose of bass has widely been viewed as one that is quite rigid: to occupy the lower end of a composition, while being the glue that binds rhythm and melody together. Through such a lens, the bass serves a quintessential role in nearly every genre of music––yet is ironically an afterthought when compared to other instruments such as guitar, drums, and keys. Over the years, however, this hasn’t stopped the likes of prolific bassists such as Jaco Pastorius, Victor Wooten, Michael Manring and Billy Sheehan from demonstrating the bass guitar’s astonishing potential as a worthy solo instrument.www.musicconnection.com
Comments / 0