Is India’s BNPL 2.0 set to disrupt B2B?

By Anubhav Jain
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobally, BNPL has seen the most growth in the consumer segment and has driven retail consumption and lending over the past few years. Consumer BNPL offerings are a good alternative to credit cards, especially for people who do not have a credit history and can’t get credit from banks. That said, a specific vertical of BNPL products is gaining traction — one targeted toward small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This new vertical is known as “SME BNPL.”

